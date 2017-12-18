Jaguars' Corey Grant: Paces team in rushing Sunday
Grant gained 69 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in Sunday's 45-7 win over the Texans.
While Grant paced the Jaguars in rushing with the team minus Leonard Fournette (quadriceps), it's worth noting all 10 of his carries came in the fourth quarter, when Jacksonville already held a 30-point advantage. It's generally expected that Fournette will be ready to play Week 16 against the 49ers, so expect Grant to fade back into the fourth-string role at running back behind both Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon, with most of Grant's action likely to come on special teams.
