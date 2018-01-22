Grant caught all three of his targets for 59 yards and added a two-yard carry during Sunday's 24-20 loss to New England.

Grant caught as many passes, and for more yardage, on Sunday as he did in the entire regular season. More special-teams ace than useful back for much of the season, Grant was active in place of Chris Ivory on Sunday and ripped off catch-and-runs of 24 and 20 yards to set up Jacksonville's first touchdown of the game. Jacksonville is loaded at back with Leonard Fournette and T.J. Yeldon, but Jacksonville's potential ability to get out from Ivory's contract in the offseason, Grant might get some more action in 2018.