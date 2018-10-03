Grant should have a significant role in the Jacksonville offense with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Grant has been limited to 99 yards on 21 touches through the first four weeks of the season, including 10 carries and seven catches while Fournette was sidelined for Weeks 2 and 3. T.J. Yeldon likely will get the start at running back in Week 5 and handle most of the playing time, but it's possible there will be enough production to go around against a Kansas City defense that has surrendered six touchdowns and 201.5 scrimmage yards per game to running backs through four weeks.