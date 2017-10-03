Grant carried twice for nine yards in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Jets.

As expected, Leonard Fournette once again received the lion's share of the carries (24), with Chris Ivory (nine carries) serving as his primary backup. Grant, who also hauled in a reception for minus-5 yards, has only carried the ball nine times through four games. Though he's the Jaguars' most dangerous big-play threat out of the backfield, his workload simply isn't significant enough to warrant ownership in most formats.