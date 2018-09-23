Grant rushed six times for 11 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 9-6 loss to Tennessee.

Grant got one fewer carry than T.J. Yeldon, but Yeldon out-gained him 44-11 on the ground. Both running backs should stay involved against the Jets next week if Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is unavailable again.

