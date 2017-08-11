Jaguars' Corey Grant: Rips off long TD in preseason opener
Grant rushed eight times for 120 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Thursday's preseason opener at New England.
Grant eclipsed the production of Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon combined on his first touch of the game, taking Jacksonville's first offensive play of the second half the distance for a 79-yard touchdown. His other seven totes weren't bad, either, as he still averaged 5.9 yards per carry when factoring out the long touchdown. The 25-year-old running back out of Auburn notched 122 yards in last season's finale and could challenge the aforementioned trio for playing time if he continues churning out performances of this caliber.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ezekiel Elliott suspended six games
The NFL has suspended Ezekiel Elliott six games for violating the league's personal conduct...
-
Who is this year's Matt Ryan
Matt Ryan bounced back in a huge way in 2016 to post a career year. Heath Cummings looks at...
-
Podcast: Tight end preview
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crew is giving you strategies, breakouts, busts and a complete...
-
Standard draft: Round 2 Gronk's nice
Rob Gronkowski's ADP is Round 2 at No. 21 overall, but some Fantasy owners are afraid to draft...
-
Cooks is worth the pick
Brandin Cooks is off to a hot start in camp with the Patriots, but it's his skill set, history,...
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...