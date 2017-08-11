Grant rushed eight times for 120 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Thursday's preseason opener at New England.

Grant eclipsed the production of Leonard Fournette, Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon combined on his first touch of the game, taking Jacksonville's first offensive play of the second half the distance for a 79-yard touchdown. His other seven totes weren't bad, either, as he still averaged 5.9 yards per carry when factoring out the long touchdown. The 25-year-old running back out of Auburn notched 122 yards in last season's finale and could challenge the aforementioned trio for playing time if he continues churning out performances of this caliber.