Grant (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Kansas City, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Grant left Sunday's contest to receive further medical attention on his injured foot. With concerns worsening the injury, the Jaguars are going to take a more cautious approach with Grant. Brandon Wilds figures to slide into the primary backup role behind T.J. Yeldon, as Jacksonville is now down to just two healthy running backs for the rest of Sunday's game.