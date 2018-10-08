Grant (foot) will be placed on injured reserve and won't have a chance to return this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Grant suffered a Lisfranc injury during Sunday's 30-14 loss to Kansas City, leaving T.J. Yeldon to dominate playing time in the backfield. With Leonard Fournette (hamstring) seemingly in line for at least one more absence, the Jaguars are left with little-known Brandon Wilds as the only healthy running back behind Yeldon. The 26-year-old Grant wraps up his fourth NFL season with just 40 yards on 13 carries (3.1 average) and 67 yards on nine receptions.