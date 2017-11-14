Grant had one carry for a 56-yard touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers.

The stat line is a little misleading because it isn't as though Grant came in on offense and set the world on fire with a big play. The touchdown was part of a fake punt and within Grant's duties as a special-teams player. He's still squeezed out of the Jaguars backfield with the return of Leonard Fournette and did not appear on offense during Sunday's game.

