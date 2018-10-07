Grant is believed to have suffered a Lisfranc injury that will likely end his season, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

If Grant is ultimately forced to miss the rest of the season, the Jaguars will find themselves very thin at running back. Normal starter Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has not proven thus far in his career that he can stay healthy, and with Grant out, an enormous workload could be placed on T.J. Yeldon going forward. Brandon Wilds is currently the only other healthy running back on Jacksonville's roster, so it would not be surprising to see them go sign some help in the coming days.