Grant is likely to see an increased workload for the 2018 season, although his role may remain undefined until training camp, Mike Kaye of FirstCoastNews.com reports.

The release of veteran Chris Ivory this offseason leaves the Jaguars without their No. 2 running back from the 2017 season, with Grant being a major beneficiary of his departure, along with T.J. Yeldon. Grant has showcased the ability of a big-play threat, and totaled 248 yards on only 30 carries (8.3 average) last season. Yeldon seems likely to slide into the third-down role for Jacksonville due to his reliability as a pass blocker, which would leave Grant to serve as a change-of-pace option. Training camp should provide a better window into both players' potential roles, and if Grant can showcase improved pass-blocking ability it would go a long way towards securing an increased snap count. Regardless, the 26-year-old seems poised for an increased carry-count behind Leonard Fournette in 2018, after posting 68 carries for 414 yards and three touchdowns across his first three seasons.