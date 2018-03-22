Jaguars' Corey Grant: Signs second-round RFA tender
Grant signed his second-round tender to remain with the Jaguars on Thursday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
It seemed unlikely a team would match a $2.9 million offer for a backup running back, though Grant did take 10 days from the original offer to consider his options. Things are now less murky in the Jacksonville backfield following Chris Ivory's release, but Leonard Fournette is still the unquestioned leader, with T.J. Yeldon in line to serve as the primary backup. Grant may be third in the pecking order, but he will see plenty of work as a valuable asset on special teams.
