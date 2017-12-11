Grant sustained a right shoulder injury in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks, the Associated Press reports.

Grant suffered the injury on a kickoff return in the third quarter, during which he coughed up the ball. The Seahawks recovered the fumble and scored a touchdown on their next play to tie the game at 10-10. Though Grant was able to return to the game, his practice time could be limited heading into the Week 15 matchup with the Texans while he manages the injury.