Jaguars' Corey Grant: Suffers shoulder injury in win
Grant sustained a right shoulder injury in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Seahawks, the Associated Press reports.
Grant suffered the injury on a kickoff return in the third quarter, during which he coughed up the ball. The Seahawks recovered the fumble and scored a touchdown on their next play to tie the game at 10-10. Though Grant was able to return to the game, his practice time could be limited heading into the Week 15 matchup with the Texans while he manages the injury.
