Jaguars' D.J. Alexander: Lands contract with Jacksonville
Alexander signed a contract with the Jaguars on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Alexander is the third linebacker to sign with Jacksonville today, joining a pair of special-teams aces in Najee Goode and Ramik Wilson. Considering Alexander didn't see a single snap on defense for the Eagles last year, he's likely viewed as a special-teams asset as well.
