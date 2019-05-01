Alexander agreed to a contract Wednesday with the Jaguars, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Alexander was one of three linebackers to reach deals with Jacksonville on Wednesday, joining a pair of special-teams aces in Najee Goode and Ramik Wilson. Considering Alexander didn't see a single defensive snap for the Eagles in 2018, he's likely viewed purely as a special-teams asset, too.

