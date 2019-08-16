Jaguars' D.J. Alexander: Returns from stinger
Alexander (neck) had two assisted tackles in Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.
Alexander was forced to exit the preseason opener due to the stinger, but it ended up being a minor injury. The 27-year-old is battling for a job as a special-teams contributor.
