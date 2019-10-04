Play

Alexander (hamstring) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game at Carolina, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

The 28-year-old sustained the hamstring injury Week 2 and missed the last two games, but he's good to go for Sunday's contest. Alexander should return to his reserve role at weakside linebacker for the Jaguars.

