Alexander is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Houston, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's unclear how Alexander picked up the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss valuable game reps. As long as he's sidelined, Najee Goode and Austin Calitro could be in line to receive depth reps at the linebacker position.

