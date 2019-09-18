Jaguars' D.J. Alexander: Won't play Thursday
Alexander (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Titans, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.
Alexander exited Week 2's game with this injury, and he wasn't able to get back on the practice field during the shortened week. He'll have additional recovery time due to the Thursday night game as he looks to get healthy for Week 2 versus the Broncos. Expect Najee Goode and Austin Calitro to see a bulk of the depth reps until Alexander returns.
More News
-
Jaguars' D.J. Alexander: Suffers injury Sunday•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Alexander: Returns from stinger•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Alexander: Dealing with stinger•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Alexander: Lands deal with Jacksonville•
-
Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Contained to special teams in 2018•
-
Eagles' D.J. Alexander: Ready for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Whether you lost someone to injury or are dealing with some disappointments, you might have...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready...
-
Week 3 News & Notes: Check in on QBs
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 3.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Waivers: Injury replacements
It's been a wild couple of weeks of injuries to kick off the NFL season, and Fantasy players...