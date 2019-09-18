Alexander (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Titans, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

Alexander exited Week 2's game with this injury, and he wasn't able to get back on the practice field during the shortened week. He'll have additional recovery time due to the Thursday night game as he looks to get healthy for Week 2 versus the Broncos. Expect Najee Goode and Austin Calitro to see a bulk of the depth reps until Alexander returns.