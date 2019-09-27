Play

Alexander (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game in Denver, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Alexander is working his way back from a hamstring injury suffered Week 2, and he isn't yet ready to retake the field. As long as Alexander remains sidelined, Najee Goode and Austin Calitro are expected to receive increased reserve snaps at the linebacker position.

