Chark (quadriceps) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Chark still has yet to practice since the quad issue cropped up Week 11 against the Steelers and will miss his fourth straight game. The specifics of the injury remain unclear but given the extended absence there's no guarantee the rookie second-round pick sees the field again this season. Keelan Cole should continue to serve as the Jaguars' No. 3 wide receiver in his absence.