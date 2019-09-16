Chark (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

The Jaguars didn't conduct a formal practice Monday, so what Chark does Tuesday will be telling with regard to his status for Thursday's game against the Titans. Two weeks into the season, Chark has emerged on the fantasy radar, having logged 11 catches for 201 yards and two TDs in that span, while emerging as a key target for QB Gardner Minshew.

