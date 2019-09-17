Play

Chark (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

The Jaguars may have been exercising caution on the shortened week by keeping Chark to limited participation Monday. He's back to full speed and should be ready to play Thursday versus the Titans, barring a setback. The second-year pro has been impressive through two weeks, leading the Jaguars in catches (11), receiving yards (201) and receiving touchdowns (two). A matchup with the Titans will be a solid test, as they have allowed just 182.5 passing yards per game thus far.

