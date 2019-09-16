Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Backs up monstrous Week 1 outing
Chark chalked up a team-high seven catches on nine targets, while accounting for 55 receiving yards and one touchdown during the 13-12 loss to Houston on Sunday.
Chark is starting to look like a budding star of the 2019 fantasy season, having followed up his sterling Week 1 performance of 146 receiving yards and one touchdown with another lucrative outing in Week 2. The former LSU Tiger endured a relatively quiet rookie campaign in 2018, as outside of a four-game stretch between Weeks 5 and 8 in which he compiled 10 receptions for 140 yards, he managed just 34 receiving yards in seven appearances. He's burst onto the scene by way of massive uptick in offensive volume, and Week 3 presents an intruiging litmus test as he goes up against a Titans defense that did not allow a single Colts player to exceed 45 receiving yards Sunday.
