Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Bothered by quad

Chark picked up a quad injury but is expected to take part in Wednesday's practice.

It isn't clear if Chark will be a limited participant or full, but either designation would put him on track to play in Sunday's home game against Houston. His matchup appears favorable given the Texans' recent struggles on defense, though they held Jacksonville to 12 points back in Week 2, with Chark going for 7-55-1 on nine targets. Houston has surrendered a league-high 13 touchdowns to wide receivers, and only the Giants have allowed more yards. A season-ending pectoral tear for J.J. Watt won't help.