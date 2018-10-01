Chark caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

Chark made his second reception of the season and now has 19 receiving yards, as he is essentially an afterthought in the Jaguars' offense. The 22-year-old played 29 of 77 offensive snaps and isn't worth fantasy consideration given his lack of involvement through the first four games of the season.

