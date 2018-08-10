Chark caught his lone target for 15 yards in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Saints in the preseason opener.

Chark's reception came on the first play of the second quarter, when backup Cody Kessler was in the game. Although he'll hope to get more looks in the remaining three exhibition outings, the rookie second-rounder at least moved the sticks on his only contribution Thursday.

More News
Our Latest Stories