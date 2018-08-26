Chark was targeted once but did not record a reception during Saturday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Chark wasn't involved much, but his fantasy outlook for the 2018 season is nonetheless on the rise after Marqise Lee was carted off Saturday's game with an ugly knee injury. While Keelan Cole -- who operated as a first-team receiver alongside Lee most of this summer -- will likely be joined by Donte Moncrief in the starting lineup if Lee is forced to miss time, Chark is nonetheless slated to see more offensive opportunities than he would be with a healthy Lee around. Dede Westbrook and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins are also around to lend a hand in the passing game.