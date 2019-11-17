Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Does damage early
Chark recorded eight receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns in the team's Week 11 loss to the Colts.
Chark was responsible for the team's only scores of the day, connecting with Nick Foles for 34 and 20 yard touchdowns. The first came on a slant over the middle, which Chark collected and then streaked down the right sideline to reach the end zone. His second trip to pay dirt came with under a minute left in the game, with Foles dropping a pass over his shoulder down the right sideline. While the Jaguars didn't impress offensively, Chark didn't miss a beat with Foles back under center. He'll have another matchup to capitalize on in Week 12 as the Jaguars take on the Buccaneers.
