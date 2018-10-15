Chark did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.

Chark had his best game of the season last week -- two receptions for 68 yards -- but was again an afterthought in the Jaguars' offense Sunday. The 22-year-old briefly left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but was cleared to return. The rookie wide receiver played only 13 offensive snaps and isn't worth fantasy consideration until he at least begins to see the field consistently.

More News
Our Latest Stories