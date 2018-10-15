Chark did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 40-7 loss to the Cowboys.

Chark had his best game of the season last week -- two receptions for 68 yards -- but was again an afterthought in the Jaguars' offense Sunday. The 22-year-old briefly left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but was cleared to return. The rookie wide receiver played only 13 offensive snaps and isn't worth fantasy consideration until he at least begins to see the field consistently.