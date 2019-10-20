Jaguars' D.J. Chark: First TD drought this season

Chark caught three of four targets for 53 yards and added a 20-yard rush in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bengals.

Chark has established a decent floor for himself, with no fewer than 43 receiving yards in every game this season. He also has five touchdowns, though the second-year wideout has now gone two straight games without one for the first time all season. Chark will look to end that short drought when his Jaguars host the Jets in Week 8.