Jaguars' D.J. Chark: First time under 40 yards in 2019
Chark caught four of nine targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans in London.
Chark finished with a season-low receiving yardage total, as the entire Jaguars offense was stuck in low gear throughout. This was just a small bump in the road for Chark's second-year breakout campaign. It's unclear at this point whether he'll be catching passes from Gardner Minshew or Nick Foles after Jacksonville's Week 10 bye, but you should continue to deploy Chark as you normally would either way.
