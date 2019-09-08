Chark caught all four of his targets for 146 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 40-26 loss to Kansas City.

Chark looked looked like a new receiver Sunday, picking up just 28 fewer yards Sunday than he had his entire rookie season. He started off hot, bringing down a 35-yard rainbow from Nick Foles for a touchdown, a place in which Foles suffered a broken clavicle. The insertion of Gardner Minshew didn't slow him down much, snagging passes of 69 and 35 yards from the undrafted rookie. Foles is set to miss some time, assuming he comes back at all this season, and so Chark's relationship with Minshew will be important. Though listed as WR4, Minshew -- as the backup -- likely threw to Minshew more than some of Jacksonville's more established targets this offseason.