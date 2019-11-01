Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Good to go

Chark (quad) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Texans in London.

The Jaguars limited Chark's practice reps throughout the week, though he never seemed to be in any danger of missing the game. He caught seven of nine targets for 55 yards and a touchdown Week 2 in Houston, and he's gone over 40 yards each week of his breakout season.

