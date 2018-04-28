Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Heading to Jacksonville
The Jaguars selected Chark in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 61st overall.
The Jaguars lost Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns this offseason, which made receiver a priority need to be filled early in this draft. Chark has the look of a starting outside receiver at the next level, checking in at just under 6-foot-3, 196 pounds. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash among receivers in this class with a 4.34 and backed it up with elite jump numbers that included a 40-inch vertical and a 129-inch broad jump. What Chark lacks is quantifiable production from college, but that's more a function of LSU's failings both schematically and at quarterback. He still managed to catch 40 passes for 874 yards in 2017, which averages out to 21.9 yards per reception. Chark won't likely fill a high-volume role in the Jaguars offense, but he certainly could be the big-play weapon to replace Robinson. His combination of skill set and landing spot makes Chark one of the more appealing rookie receivers for fantasy purposes.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...