Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Held down by Saints' secondary

Chark caught three of seven targets for 43 yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Saints.

It was a dream matchup coming into Week 6 for the second-year wideout, taking on a New Orleans defense that conceded 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns to Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin the outing prior. Chark himself had four-plus catches in every appearance thus far this season coming into Sunday, with one touchdown and nearly 100 receiving yards per game. The grizzled Saints secondary was capable of keeping the young wideout in check, but he has a strong chance of bouncing back in Week 7 against a Bengals defense that entered the weekend allowing 267 passing yards per game over it past four outings.