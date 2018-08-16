Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Impressing thus far
Chark "has been the most impressive (Jacksonville) receiver in camp" according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.
Chark, who the Jaguars took 61st overall in April's draft, has some competition for a key role in the team's offense, namely fellow wideouts Donte Moncrief, Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook. Based on their NFL experience, Lee and Moncrief currently profile as the team's top short-term options, but Chark -- who is listed at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds -- figures to continue to jostle for slotting behind that duo with Cole and Westbrook. It may take an injury or two for the rookie to become a reliable fantasy consideration, given that he may not initially step into a high-volume role, but Chark does offer a nice long-term ceiling if he's able to continue to polish his route-running at the pro level.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tight end sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some updated sleepers, breakouts and busts at tight end for the 2018...
-
Jamey's WR sleepers, breakouts, busts
Jamey Eisenberg updates his sleepers, breakouts and busts at wide receiver for the 2018 se...
-
Winning Fantasy auction strategies
Think spending wildly is the key to success in a Fantasy Football auction? Don't refinance...
-
2018 Fantasy football busts: Fade Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
Rankings: Defending McCoy, Luck ranks
Our experts disagree on a lot. Today, we're looking at places they agree, and why they maybe...
-
Reassessing Seahawks' RBs
Rashaad Penny suffered a hand injury that may have ended the Seahawks competition at running...