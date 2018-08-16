Chark "has been the most impressive (Jacksonville) receiver in camp" according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

Chark, who the Jaguars took 61st overall in April's draft, has some competition for a key role in the team's offense, namely fellow wideouts Donte Moncrief, Marqise Lee, Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook. Based on their NFL experience, Lee and Moncrief currently profile as the team's top short-term options, but Chark -- who is listed at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds -- figures to continue to jostle for slotting behind that duo with Cole and Westbrook. It may take an injury or two for the rookie to become a reliable fantasy consideration, given that he may not initially step into a high-volume role, but Chark does offer a nice long-term ceiling if he's able to continue to polish his route-running at the pro level.