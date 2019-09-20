Chark brought in four of five targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Jaguars' 20-7 win over the Titans on Thursday.

The second-year wideout continued to make for lost time Thursday after a nondescript rookie campaign. Chark recorded his third touchdown in as many games midway through the first quarter with a nifty contested catch in the left corner of the end zone, one in which he admittedly appeared to get away with a slight push-off on cornerback Malcolm Butler. Chark has shown impressive rapport with rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew through the latter's two-plus games at the helm, and although he's been unable to duplicate his spectacular 4-146-1 line from the opener, he's nevertheless cemented himself as a dependable passing-game/fantasy option through three contests. He'll look to conquer the challenge of a tough Broncos secondary in a Week 4 matchup a week from Sunday.