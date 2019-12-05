Play

Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: Another limited practice

Chark (back) remained limited at practice Thursday.

The same applies to fellow wideout Chris Conley (ankle), while Dede Westbrook missed practice for a second straight day due a personal matter. We'll circle back on the trio's status Friday, but at this stage there's nothing to suggest that Chark's availability for Sunday's game against the Chargers is in any danger.

