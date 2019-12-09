Play

Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: Exits Sunday's game

Chark (ankle) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with an ankle injury.

Prior to his exit from the contest, Chark was a bright spot for the Jaguars, who were in the process of being routed by the Chargers. The wideout had logged nine catches on 10 targets for 75 yards before tweaking his ankle.

