Play

Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: Good to go in Week 14

Chark (back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Jacksonville will have its top three receivers at its disposal in Week 14 after Chark, Chris Conley (ankle) and Dede Westbrook (personal) all practiced in some fashion Friday. In Chark's case, he upgraded from limited showings Wednesday and Thursday to put in a full workout Friday, erasing any concern about his availability for gameday. The Titans and Buccaneers have put the clamps on Chark the past two weeks, with the second-year wideout having only managed a combined seven catches for 85 yards and no touchdowns between those contests.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories