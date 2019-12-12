Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: In line to miss another practice
Chark (ankle) is expected to miss another practice session Thursday.
Chark rolled his ankle in Week 14's blowout loss to the Chargers, and so far it appears the injury will cost him two days of practice. He'll likely need to participate in some fashion Friday if he intends to be cleared for a favorable matchup Week 15 against the Raiders.
