Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: In walking boot postgame

Chark (ankle) was seen with a protective boot on his left foot and left the locker room utilizing a scooter following Sunday's loss to the Chargers, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Chark was forced from Sunday's 45-10 loss in the second half after he'd already amassed nine receptions for 75 yards. This latest development implies that the surging second-year wideout could be in for a multi-game absence, which, at this point of the year, could equate to the balance of the regular season. An update on Chark's status is likely during head coach Doug Marrone's customary Monday press conference.