Jaguars' D.J. Chark Jr.: Not ready for practice
Chark (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Chark was spotted in a walking boot after Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers, with coach Doug Marrone saying the wideout could be either day-to-day or week-to-week. It wasn't the most helpful comment, but Marrone at least seemed to be hinting that the Jaguars still have hope for Chark to play again this season. An absence for Week 15 in Oakland would free up a regular spot for Keelan Cole in three-wide formations, alongside Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook.
