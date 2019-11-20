Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Limited by hamstring issue
Chark was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Chark appears to have picked up a hamstring injury during Week 11's loss to the Colts, during which he exploded for 104 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches. There's not yet any indication that Chark is in danger of missing time due to his hamstring issue, but his participation in the week's final two practices will be worth closely monitoring. The second-year pro is set for a tough contest against the Titans' defense on Sunday.
