Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Limited by quad injury
Chark (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
Chark played a typical 74 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Jets but came out of the contest with the quad issue. The fact the 23-year-old is practicing to start the week puts him on track to play against the Texans in Week 9, though it's still worth keeping an eye on his participation Thursday and Friday.
