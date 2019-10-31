Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Limited Thursday

Chark remained limited at practice Thursday, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

The same applies to Dede Westbrook (neck/shoulder), which gives both players a solid chance to be available for Sunday's game against the Texans. Friday's injury report will relay whether either or both of the receivers head into the weekend listed as questionable.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories