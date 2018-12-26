Chark (quadriceps) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

As expected, Chark made his return to the practice field and he apparently wasn't limited in any way. This development puts the receiver right on track to play in Sunday's regular-season finale after sitting out the Jaguars' last five games, just like the rookie said he would after Wednesday's practice, per John Oehser of the team's official site.

More News
Our Latest Stories