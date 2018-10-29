Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Logs highest snap share yet
Chark played 75 percent of snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Eagles, catching four of five targets for 41 yards.
Keelan Cole essentially disappeared from the offense after a lost fumble in the second quarter, allowing Chark to handle a snap share above 44 percent for the first time. It's possible the rookie gets regular playing time after a Week 9 bye, considering Cole has been dreadful for the past month while Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief have been inconsistent.
