Chark played 75 percent of snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-18 loss to the Eagles, catching four of five targets for 41 yards.

Keelan Cole essentially disappeared from the offense after a lost fumble in the second quarter, allowing Chark to handle a snap share above 44 percent for the first time. It's possible the rookie gets regular playing time after a Week 9 bye, considering Cole has been dreadful for the past month while Dede Westbrook and Donte Moncrief have been inconsistent.