Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Logs limited practice

Chark (back) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

As was Chris Conley (ankle), while Dede Westbrook missed Wednesday's session to tend to a personal matter. We'll continue to monitor the trio's status in the coming days, but at the moment there's nothing to suggest that Chark will miss Sunday's game against the Chargers.

